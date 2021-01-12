Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, PXD, SPCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 192,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 27.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 23,727 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Pioneer Natural Resources Co (Symbol: PXD) options are showing a volume of 13,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of PXD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,150 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,000 underlying shares of PXD. Below is a chart showing PXD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 103,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 794,300 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

