Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XOM, HAS, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), where a total of 87,469 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 6,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,300 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) saw options trading volume of 3,962 contracts, representing approximately 396,200 underlying shares or approximately 41.8% of HAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 948,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,500 underlying shares of HAS. Below is a chart showing HAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 25,364 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring July 24, 2020, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for XOM options, HAS options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.