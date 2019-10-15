Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: XENT, PG, JBHT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Intersect ENT, Inc. (Symbol: XENT), where a total volume of 2,010 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 201,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of XENT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 346,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of XENT. Below is a chart showing XENT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) options are showing a volume of 34,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 3,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,000 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 4,209 contracts, representing approximately 420,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.3% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 865 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,500 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

