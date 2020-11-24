Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: X, KHC, EPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 230,579 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 191.9% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 18,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) options are showing a volume of 99,398 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 135.3% of KHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 25,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of KHC. Below is a chart showing KHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) options are showing a volume of 17,022 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.4% of EPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 504,300 underlying shares of EPR. Below is a chart showing EPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

