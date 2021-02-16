Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: X, CMP, T

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 114,019 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,500 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) saw options trading volume of 1,238 contracts, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 235,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 32,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

