Markets
X

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: X, CMP, T

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X), where a total volume of 114,019 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.7% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 8,975 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 897,500 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) saw options trading volume of 1,238 contracts, representing approximately 123,800 underlying shares or approximately 58.8% of CMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,705 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 543 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,300 underlying shares of CMP. Below is a chart showing CMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 235,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 23.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 32,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for X options, CMP options, or T options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X CMP T

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest