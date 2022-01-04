Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, UBER, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total of 17,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.5% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,908 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,800 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 170,545 contracts, representing approximately 17.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $43 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 17,836 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $43 strike highlighted in orange:

And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 9,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 912,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,900 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

