Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WYNN, IMGN, PANW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN), where a total volume of 40,545 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,682 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 368,200 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Symbol: IMGN) options are showing a volume of 20,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of IMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 4,439 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,900 underlying shares of IMGN. Below is a chart showing IMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW) saw options trading volume of 14,303 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 103.4% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

