Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WW, IRBT, BMY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WW International Inc (Symbol: WW), where a total of 3,716 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 371,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of WW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 870,225 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,174 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,400 underlying shares of WW. Below is a chart showing WW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

iRobot Corp (Symbol: IRBT) saw options trading volume of 2,195 contracts, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares or approximately 41.7% of IRBT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 526,980 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $84 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 176 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,600 underlying shares of IRBT. Below is a chart showing IRBT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $84 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) options are showing a volume of 40,620 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,600 underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

