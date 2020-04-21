Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSM, OLED, LMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total volume of 7,429 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 742,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED) options are showing a volume of 2,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 208,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 515,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,400 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,495 contracts, representing approximately 849,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,000 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

