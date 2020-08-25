Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WSM, DLTR, RMBS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM), where a total volume of 5,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 580,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.9% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 952,160 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $92.50 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,141 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,100 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 9,732 contracts, representing approximately 973,200 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 77,500 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rambus Inc. (Symbol: RMBS) options are showing a volume of 5,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 509,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 59.8% of RMBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 851,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of RMBS. Below is a chart showing RMBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WSM options, DLTR options, or RMBS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

