Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WPC, AZO, SKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), where a total of 11,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of WPC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,800 underlying shares of WPC. Below is a chart showing WPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,384 contracts, representing approximately 138,400 underlying shares or approximately 75.8% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3200 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,100 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT) saw options trading volume of 6,921 contracts, representing approximately 692,100 underlying shares or approximately 72.7% of SKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 951,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,650 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,000 underlying shares of SKT. Below is a chart showing SKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WPC options, AZO options, or SKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

