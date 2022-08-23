Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WOW, TWTR, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW), where a total of 25,268 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 333.2% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 758,435 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 14,871 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 259,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 275.7% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 15,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 49,539 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 244.6% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 29,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WOW options, TWTR options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.