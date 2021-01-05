Markets
WKHS

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WKHS, LNG, HURN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workhorse Group Inc (Symbol: WKHS), where a total of 66,895 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of WKHS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring January 08, 2021, with 6,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 651,600 underlying shares of WKHS. Below is a chart showing WKHS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) options are showing a volume of 9,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN) saw options trading volume of 863 contracts, representing approximately 86,300 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of HURN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 151,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,700 underlying shares of HURN. Below is a chart showing HURN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

WKHS LNG HURN

