Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WING, CORT, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING), where a total of 4,660 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.2% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month of 603,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 392,500 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CORT) options are showing a volume of 7,182 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 718,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.1% of CORT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 943,480 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of CORT. Below is a chart showing CORT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 170,215 contracts, representing approximately 17.0 million underlying shares or approximately 75% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 12,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WING options, CORT options, or DIS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

