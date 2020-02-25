Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, MTDR, WH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 7,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) saw options trading volume of 24,203 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 13,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) saw options trading volume of 5,495 contracts, representing approximately 549,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of WH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of WH. Below is a chart showing WH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

