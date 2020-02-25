Markets
WHR

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WHR, MTDR, WH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR), where a total volume of 7,727 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 772,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 885,050 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,400 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) saw options trading volume of 24,203 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 85.2% of MTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 13,156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MTDR. Below is a chart showing MTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH) saw options trading volume of 5,495 contracts, representing approximately 549,500 underlying shares or approximately 79.9% of WH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,125 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,100 underlying shares of WH. Below is a chart showing WH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WHR options, MTDR options, or WH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WHR MTDR WH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular