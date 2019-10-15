Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, HSIC, ABT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 110,122 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 14,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Henry Schein Inc (Symbol: HSIC) options are showing a volume of 4,264 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of HSIC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 891,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of HSIC. Below is a chart showing HSIC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 18,202 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.4% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,647 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,700 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:

