Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WFC, CVS, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), where a total of 250,698 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.5% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 26.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 46,423 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 54,091 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,781 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 478,100 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 126,721 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 8,506 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 850,600 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

