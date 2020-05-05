Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WEN, SPLK, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total volume of 20,854 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,688 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 568,800 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 6,724 contracts, representing approximately 672,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 2,963 contracts, representing approximately 296,300 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WEN options, SPLK options, or SRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

