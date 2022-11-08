Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WEN, HON, FIVN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN), where a total of 13,176 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.4% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 835,400 underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) saw options trading volume of 26,331 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 75.7% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,000 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five9, Inc (Symbol: FIVN) options are showing a volume of 12,743 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of FIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,400 underlying shares of FIVN. Below is a chart showing FIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
