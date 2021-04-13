Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDC, FDX, ABBV

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC), where a total of 31,523 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 5,794 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 579,400 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 19,969 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 72.5% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 2,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) options are showing a volume of 48,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of ABBV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 7,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,700 underlying shares of ABBV. Below is a chart showing ABBV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDC options, FDX options, or ABBV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

