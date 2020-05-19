Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, OKTA, VGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 8,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 816,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 6,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) options are showing a volume of 4,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of VGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of VGR. Below is a chart showing VGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

