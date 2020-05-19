Markets
WDAY

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, OKTA, VGR

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 8,160 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 816,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 41% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 6,354 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 635,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 31,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Vector Group Ltd (Symbol: VGR) options are showing a volume of 4,144 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 414,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.2% of VGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of VGR. Below is a chart showing VGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, OKTA options, or VGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDAY OKTA VGR

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular