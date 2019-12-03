Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, NGVC, TWO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total volume of 20,242 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.7% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $172.50 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,800 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $172.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage Inc (Symbol: NGVC) saw options trading volume of 1,194 contracts, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of NGVC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 117,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of NGVC. Below is a chart showing NGVC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) saw options trading volume of 19,140 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 99.6% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 9,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 960,400 underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WDAY options, NGVC options, or TWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.