Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WDAY, DISH, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Workday Inc (Symbol: WDAY), where a total of 13,684 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 94.4% of WDAY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of WDAY. Below is a chart showing WDAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 34,821 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.4% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 10,323 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 13,835 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 83.4% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

