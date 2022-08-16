Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBD, BBWI, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 122,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 34,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 21,068 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,500 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WBD options, BBWI options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.