Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBD, BBWI, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD), where a total volume of 122,291 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of WBD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 34,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of WBD. Below is a chart showing WBD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) saw options trading volume of 21,068 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of BBWI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,575 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 857,500 underlying shares of BBWI. Below is a chart showing BBWI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 4,225 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 986,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for WBD options, BBWI options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.