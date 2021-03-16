Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: WBA, SNV, THC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), where a total of 25,901 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 3,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,500 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV) saw options trading volume of 3,871 contracts, representing approximately 387,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.8% of SNV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 863,735 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of SNV. Below is a chart showing SNV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 3,856 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 385,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 867,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,100 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

