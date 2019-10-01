Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: W, UPS, ADBE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W), where a total of 10,311 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.2% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,436 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 143,600 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,486 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 17,714 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $282.50 strike call option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $282.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for W options, UPS options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

