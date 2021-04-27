Markets
VXRT

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VXRT, GMS, TSLA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vaxart Inc (Symbol: VXRT), where a total volume of 178,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 511.9% of VXRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 17,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VXRT. Below is a chart showing VXRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 8,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 357.2% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 961,983 contracts, representing approximately 96.2 million underlying shares or approximately 292.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 64,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VXRT options, GMS options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VXRT GMS TSLA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular