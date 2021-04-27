Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VXRT, GMS, TSLA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vaxart Inc (Symbol: VXRT), where a total volume of 178,961 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 511.9% of VXRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 17,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of VXRT. Below is a chart showing VXRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

GMS Inc (Symbol: GMS) options are showing a volume of 8,692 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 869,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 357.2% of GMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 243,315 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 15, 2021, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of GMS. Below is a chart showing GMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) saw options trading volume of 961,983 contracts, representing approximately 96.2 million underlying shares or approximately 292.3% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 32.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring April 30, 2021, with 64,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VXRT options, GMS options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

