Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VSLR, AAON, RH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vivint Solar Inc (Symbol: VSLR), where a total of 21,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.4% of VSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,271 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 527,100 underlying shares of VSLR. Below is a chart showing VSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

AAON, Inc. (Symbol: AAON) options are showing a volume of 2,376 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 237,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.9% of AAON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 208,625 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,000 underlying shares of AAON. Below is a chart showing AAON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 9,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 964,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 106.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 902,565 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VSLR options, AAON options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

