Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VRTX, NCLH, CLGX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX), where a total volume of 8,347 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 834,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.3% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,000 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) options are showing a volume of 68,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 11,521 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreLogic Inc. (Symbol: CLGX) saw options trading volume of 4,741 contracts, representing approximately 474,100 underlying shares or approximately 44% of CLGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 181,500 underlying shares of CLGX. Below is a chart showing CLGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

