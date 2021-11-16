Markets
VLO

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, AXON, MSFT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 147,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 417.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 32,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 12,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 346.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 767,276 contracts, representing approximately 76.7 million underlying shares or approximately 323.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 55,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VLO options, AXON options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VLO AXON MSFT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular