Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VLO, AXON, MSFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Valero Energy Corp (Symbol: VLO), where a total volume of 147,616 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 14.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 417.6% of VLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 32,406 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of VLO. Below is a chart showing VLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) options are showing a volume of 12,134 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 346.2% of AXON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 350,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of AXON. Below is a chart showing AXON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 767,276 contracts, representing approximately 76.7 million underlying shares or approximately 323.3% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 55,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

