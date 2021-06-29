Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VICR, ZYXI, GE

BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR), where a total of 552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 55,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of VICR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 124,305 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,800 underlying shares of VICR. Below is a chart showing VICR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Zynex Inc (Symbol: ZYXI) saw options trading volume of 781 contracts, representing approximately 78,100 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of ZYXI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,500 underlying shares of ZYXI. Below is a chart showing ZYXI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 225,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 52.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring July 02, 2021, with 28,162 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

