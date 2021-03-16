Markets
VFC

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, MU, MCD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 19,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 4,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,300 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 156,111 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 22,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 25,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VFC options, MU options, or MCD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VFC MU MCD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular