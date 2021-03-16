Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VFC, MU, MCD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC), where a total volume of 19,302 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.6% of VFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 09, 2021, with 4,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 411,300 underlying shares of VFC. Below is a chart showing VFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 156,111 contracts, representing approximately 15.6 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 22,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 25,066 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.6% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,400 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

