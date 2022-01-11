Markets
VERU

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VERU, SEER, F

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU), where a total of 6,749 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 674,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER) options are showing a volume of 2,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 506,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 33,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VERU options, SEER options, or F options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VERU F

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular