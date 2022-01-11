Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VERU, SEER, F

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Veru Inc (Symbol: VERU), where a total of 6,749 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 674,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.7% of VERU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,900 underlying shares of VERU. Below is a chart showing VERU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Seer Inc (Symbol: SEER) options are showing a volume of 2,650 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48% of SEER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 551,700 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,600 underlying shares of SEER. Below is a chart showing SEER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 506,265 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.5% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 106.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 33,124 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

