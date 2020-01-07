Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: VEEV, TXN, CMI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Veeva Systems Inc (Symbol: VEEV), where a total volume of 5,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of VEEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 67,900 underlying shares of VEEV. Below is a chart showing VEEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN) options are showing a volume of 17,393 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring January 24, 2020, with 1,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,100 underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI) options are showing a volume of 4,268 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.7% of CMI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 954,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,900 underlying shares of CMI. Below is a chart showing CMI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

