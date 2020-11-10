Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, RMD, ABMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total volume of 36,871 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.4% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 6,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 606,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

ResMed Inc. (Symbol: RMD) options are showing a volume of 2,276 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 227,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of RMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,105 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,500 underlying shares of RMD. Below is a chart showing RMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And ABIOMED, Inc. (Symbol: ABMD) options are showing a volume of 1,308 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 130,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of ABMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 321,205 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ABMD. Below is a chart showing ABMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

