Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, NKE, TWTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 35,629 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,723 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 272,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 32,357 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $114 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 6,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 602,600 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $114 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) saw options trading volume of 84,549 contracts, representing approximately 8.5 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 7,970 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,000 underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

