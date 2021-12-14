Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: V, EMN, ILMN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Visa Inc (Symbol: V), where a total of 73,734 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 10,670 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) saw options trading volume of 5,074 contracts, representing approximately 507,400 underlying shares or approximately 52% of EMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 975,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,700 underlying shares of EMN. Below is a chart showing EMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) saw options trading volume of 5,092 contracts, representing approximately 509,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.9% of ILMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 906 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,600 underlying shares of ILMN. Below is a chart showing ILMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for V options, EMN options, or ILMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

V EMN ILMN

Stocks Options

