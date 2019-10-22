Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UTX, MRK, KMB

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX), where a total of 15,325 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of UTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,500 underlying shares of UTX. Below is a chart showing UTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 36,808 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.4% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) saw options trading volume of 7,685 contracts, representing approximately 768,500 underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of KMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $124 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 102,500 underlying shares of KMB. Below is a chart showing KMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $124 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTX options, MRK options, or KMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.