Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UTX, GTT, GT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX), where a total of 24,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 61.4% of UTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 10,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UTX. Below is a chart showing UTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

GTT Communications, Inc (Symbol: GTT) saw options trading volume of 2,550 contracts, representing approximately 255,000 underlying shares or approximately 57% of GTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of GTT. Below is a chart showing GTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) options are showing a volume of 18,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,484 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 248,400 underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UTX options, GTT options, or GT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

