Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UTX, CTAS, RTN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Technologies Corp (Symbol: UTX), where a total of 13,178 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.7% of UTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 4,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 473,500 underlying shares of UTX. Below is a chart showing UTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) options are showing a volume of 2,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 260,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.1% of CTAS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 553,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,800 underlying shares of CTAS. Below is a chart showing CTAS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) saw options trading volume of 5,134 contracts, representing approximately 513,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of RTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,600 underlying shares of RTN. Below is a chart showing RTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

