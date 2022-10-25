Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, GE, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total volume of 3,124 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 312,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 680,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring November 04, 2022, with 1,152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,200 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 25,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,100 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 13,198 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,333 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

