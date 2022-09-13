Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: URI, DAL, SUMO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), where a total of 3,403 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 340,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.6% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 646,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 426 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,600 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:
Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 43,007 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $34 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sumo Logic Inc (Symbol: SUMO) options are showing a volume of 4,343 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 434,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of SUMO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 892,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of SUMO. Below is a chart showing SUMO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for URI options, DAL options, or SUMO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
