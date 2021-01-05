Markets
UPWK

Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPWK, ULTA, FANG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total of 10,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,237 contracts, representing approximately 523,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 19,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPWK options, ULTA options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UPWK ULTA FANG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular