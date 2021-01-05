Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UPWK, ULTA, FANG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Upwork Inc (Symbol: UPWK), where a total of 10,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.9% of UPWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,100 underlying shares of UPWK. Below is a chart showing UPWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 5,237 contracts, representing approximately 523,700 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,080 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 19,018 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 3,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,300 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

