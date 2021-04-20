Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, TSLA, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 16,346 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 207.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 787,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 5,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 571,600 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 673,507 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 67.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 200% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike call option expiring April 23, 2021, with 42,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 120,585 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 124.4% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 4,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,000 underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, TSLA options, or MO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.