Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, OXY, NOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 4,669 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 466,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $375 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 117,086 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 9,920 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 992,000 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

And Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 3,321 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 332,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 798,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $490 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 377 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,700 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $490 strike highlighted in orange:

