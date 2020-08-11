Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, NFLX, RF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 7,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 798,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 988,710 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX) saw options trading volume of 70,340 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring August 14, 2020, with 4,968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 496,800 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) options are showing a volume of 58,293 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.8% of RF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 42,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of RF. Below is a chart showing RF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

