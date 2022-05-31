Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, GOOG, BKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 12,431 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.3% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 999,830 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $620 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $620 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 19,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.1% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2400 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 787 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,700 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2400 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 5,485 contracts, representing approximately 548,500 underlying shares or approximately 113.6% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2500 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 803 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,300 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2500 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, GOOG options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
