Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, COST, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 5,047 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 504,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.9% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 616,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,800 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 19,324 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.1% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,037 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,700 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 27,852 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, COST options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

