Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, MRO, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 58,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) options are showing a volume of 82,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of MRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,100 underlying shares of MRO. Below is a chart showing MRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 43,889 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

