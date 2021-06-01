Markets
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, MRO, CVX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total volume of 58,281 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 9,734 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) options are showing a volume of 82,993 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of MRO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 826,100 underlying shares of MRO. Below is a chart showing MRO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 43,889 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,712 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 371,200 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, MRO options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

