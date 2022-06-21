Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: UAL, MRNA, PYPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 68,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring June 21, 2024, with 16,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 28,451 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 1,175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,500 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 70,147 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 5,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 520,500 underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
